Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A few different months show up in one week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - That title is about as accurate as I have posted here. You will get August, October, and November’s normal daytime highs in just a matter of days.

It is that time of year when we can still see hints of Summer with a strong presence of deep Fall in our region. The next few days will keep the August feel, minus the humidity, hanging around. Expect sunny skies to keep us on the warmer side. These will be an excellent pair of days for folks in Kentucky.

By the time we reach Thursday, our rain chances will increase and the transition to true Fall will begin. As this front makes a run through Kentucky on Thursday & Friday, temperatures will drop from the peak of around 85 to 58 by Saturday morning. To get there we will pick up some rain for our region. I do not expect a tremendous amount of rainfall for the region. High-end totals might close in on half an inch.

The chilliest air we have seen since the first day of May will be here by Saturday. That was the last time we only reported highs in the 50s for Lexington and we could do it again this weekend. Those nighttime hours might even reach down to the mid-30s. If that’s the case, we could see out first patchy frost event.

Take care of each other!

