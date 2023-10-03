Kentucky Utilities warning customers about scam

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you get a strange call from a “solar installer” offering free solar panels or free energy, KU says it might be one that you want to hang up.

“That is bogus! We are not affiliated with any rooftop solar panel installation companies,” said Daniel Lowry, Kentucky Utilities Spokesperson.

Monday afternoon, Kentucky Utilities and LG&E customers received and email urging them to be aware.

“We’ve had a number of concerned customers of ours that are reporting that there are these door-to-door solar installers that are claiming to work for us,” shared Lowry.

Daniel Lowry with Kentucky Utilities says most customers calling about these scammers are from Louisville, but this could happen anywhere.

“Kentucky Utilities serves 77 counties, and there are scammers in every county,” said Lowry.

The email explains some things that can easily determine a scam, like if the caller threatens to withhold service if they don’t receive immediate payment, asking for credit or debit information, or more.

They also say don’t even respond to a person going door to door.

“You can not trust that, obviously, red flag number one,” said Lowry.

Lowry explained that the only way customers are asked to pay for their service is through the Kentucky Utilities App, by mail, and by some drop-off locations.

Lowry says your safest option when speaking to these scammers is to just hang up.

“Just hang up! You can call our number and talk to our customer service representative and make sure,” said Lowry.

