Relay for Life returning to Jessamine County

Jessamine County (WKYT) - In December of 2023, Rebecca Ogden’s son, Trevor Ogden, was diagnosed with pneumonia. Three days later, they found out he had been misdiagnosed. At 18-years-old Trevor was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

“To say it was a devastating shock would be an understatement,” Ogden said.

Community support made Ogden want to get involved in the Jessamine County Relay for Life. She soon discovered there had not been a Relay for Life in the county since 2018.

Now, Ogden is bringing the relay back to Jessamine County.

“We think that the survivors and caregivers are worth honoring and celebrating as well as those who have lost the battle,” Ogden said.

The relay will be held at the East Jessamine High School Track on October 21st. A silent auction and car show will be held before the relay. The relay will run from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The Relay for Life is the biggest fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

“They offer resources and support for not only cancer patients and survivors but caregivers as well, anybody who’s been affected by the disease,” Ogden said.

Ogden said helping hands-on helps her cope with her son’s diagnosis.

“What an honor it is to play one small part of bringing encouragement and hope to people who are going through a similar situation as ours,” Ogden said.

You can sign up or donate for this year’s Relay for Life at the American Cancer Society website.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.