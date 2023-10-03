Everyday Kentucky
Sports specialization can be harmful for youth athletes

UVA orthopedic surgeon discusses fall sports injuries.
UVA orthopedic surgeon discusses fall sports injuries.(wdbj7)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We often encourage kids to be active and pursue their passions. However, when it comes to athletics, experts say focusing too much on one sport can do more harm than good.

Sports specialization is when an athlete focuses on one sport, especially year-round.

“Even when they’re in their off-season, they’re doing lessons, trainings, or participating in things like fall ball, AAU type stuff,” said Allie Schanck, Outreach Athletic Trainer with UK Sports Medicine.

Schanck says sports specialization is most common in sports like basketball, baseball, softball, and volleyball.

“The lasting effects of sports specialization is we are seeing an increased rate of injuries that are more commonly seen in our, you know, older high school college adult areas,” said Schanck.

Injuries such as ACL tears, knee dislocations, and Tommy John surgeries. Schnack says when you play one sport year-round, you’re constantly working the same group of muscles.

“You’re not cross-training them, or you know, looking at getting other muscles or other joints a little bit stronger to help offload some of that pressure on those joints,” said Schanck.

She says it’s okay to be passionate about one sport, but there are steps you should take to prevent injury.

“Say you have a pitcher in there just throwing, throwing, throwing and are not doing other things. If they were to play basketball, that could work on using their other arm. That could work on, you know, footwork, stuff like that,” said Schanck.

Schanck’s biggest tip is to make sure you take time off. If not a full season, she recommends giving yourself at least a month or two off from sports.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

