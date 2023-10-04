Everyday Kentucky
2 dead, 1 injured after plane crashes through Oregon home

Two people died and one was seriously injured after a small plane crashed through the roof of a home in Newberg on Tuesday evening.
By FOX 12 Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Two people died and one was seriously injured Tuesday after a small plane crashed through the roof of a home in Newberg, Oregon, KPTV reports.

Just before 7 p.m., 911 received multiple calls about a small airplane seen spiraling toward the ground and crashing near North Cedar Street. Firefighters found the plane crashed through the roof of a home.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue says two people in the plane died at the scene, while a third person from the aircraft was taken by life flight to an area hospital with serious injuries. No one in the home or on the ground was injured.

Multiple people were inside the home at the time of the crash, but they were able to evacuate safely.

The plane was from the Hillsboro Flight Academy.

The Newberg-Dundee Police Department is working in conjunction with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board on the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

