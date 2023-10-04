FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Major Change

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our temps continue to run on the warm side today as we await the arrival of a major fall storm system. This ushers in the coldest air of the young fall season and brings the threat for some frost into our region.

Let’s kick this party off with a word about today’s weather.

Clouds are rolling in through the day with temps back into the low and middle 80s for many. Winds gust up out of the southwest and there’s a small chance for a few showers getting into far western Kentucky before the day is over. The best chance is later this evening into the overnight.

Here’s a breakdown of how things play out from here:

Gusty showers and a rumble of thunder will sweep eastward across the region Thursday and early Friday.

We are NOT looking at a washout by any means, but some folks may be able to squeeze out .25″-.50″. Others? Not so much.

Temps crash from northwest to southeast on Friday. Highs Friday range from the middle 60s to middle 70s.

The weekend is just flat-out cold for early October. Highs range from the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows reach deep into the 30s if skies are clear Saturday night and Sunday night.

Some frost is very possible Sunday morning and again on Monday morning.

