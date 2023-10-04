Georgetown family continues to give back 10 years after daughter survived lawnmower accident

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) -In 2013 a Georgetown family experienced the unthinkable, a father accidentally ran over his little girl with a lawnmower.

In 2015 that family trusted WKYT’s Amber Philpott to tell their story for the first time.

Through those stories over the last eight years, we have watched Katie Eddington grow up before our eyes, overcoming an amputation and using her story to inspire others.

Friday, October 13, 2013, will mark ten years since Katie’s accident and to mark the milestone the Eddington’s are holding an event, they hope will save lives, just Katie’s in 2013.

A lot can happen in ten years, for Katie Eddington went from a little girl playing on the swing set, to a young lady making a name for herself on the track, but it’s the in between that stirs emotion for her mother, Samantha.

“22 surgeries, limb salvage for two and a half years and then an elective amputation a couple of years later, so since that time she’s went back to school, got her life back,” said Samantha Eddington.

Something that became a part of Katie’s life after having her leg amputated was running.

We were there when she was just 7 years old switching out her prosthetic to a running blade and it seems she never slowed down.

“It was only maybe 5 or 6 months after her amputation that she ran her first 5K and then she really got into the circuit with that and she started running and she ran about 30 or more 5K’s and then we got into the adaptive sport,” said Eddington.

Now, at 14, Katie admits being an amputee hasn’t always been easy, but it has taught her a lot.

“I would have never known an amputee really, I would have seen them and had so many questions and I have such a, not a mature mindset now, but I know more about different kinds of people,” said Katie Eddington.

Every amputee’s story is different, and Katie has been writing hers on the track, it’s a place she’s comfortable.

Her sights are set on the Paralympics, and she recently got an invite for a training camp.

A medal would be one thing, but just competing at that level would mean even more.

“Kind of making every step of the way like everybody that I’ve met proud. And how you can take such a negative event and make it so positive,” said Katie.

What isn’t lost on Katie and her mom is that none of this would have been possible had it not been for complete strangers 10 years ago.

“During the course of her accident I don’t know how much blood she got, probably between 10 and 20 units,” said Samantha Eddington.

Every year on the anniversary of the accident the Eddington’s have given back to their community.

This year they are paying it forward with a blood drive in partnership with the Kentucky Blood Center.

“I didn’t understand the impact of what one unit of blood would have on a person and that really is a life and I got 20 of those so obviously that’s made a huge impact on my life,” said Katie.

And for the Kentucky Blood Center, The Katie Gives Back Blood Drive is just another way to ensure their supply stays stocked for others who might need it.

“This drive coming up next week is a great way to honor what Katie has been through, you know all the adversity she has overcome, at the same time to pay it forward,” said Eric Lindsay, Kentucky Blood Center.

The Katie Gives Back Blood Drive

Friday, Oct 13

Noon-4:30 p.m.

Scott County Courthouse

Fiscal Court Meeting Rooms 303 & 304

Appointments are preferred, walks in welcome.

Kybloodcenter.org

800-775-2522

Please bring a photo ID

Giving blood is a simple act that takes about 45 minutes and saves lives.

In 2013 Samantha Eddington had no idea just how life changing that act could be.

“10 years is a long time and I’m just very lucky that I got to keep her,” said Eddington.

It’s a gesture she says she could never repay except to roll up her own sleeve and give.

“And because of somebody else donating blood that was one of the reasons I did, so that was 10 people or 20 people that allowed me to keep her,” said Eddington.

Samantha Eddington will donate blood on the 10-year anniversary 1:30, it’s the exact time Katie first needed blood.

