Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A season changing front brings rain and true Fall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This early October Summer-like surge will be ending soon! A major change will roll in for the weekend.

We have talked about it all week and now we have made it to the end of the road for all of this warmth. After temperatures reach the mid-80s today, we’ll see those numbers go down a bit on Thursday. It is at that time that we will see some much-needed rain. It isn’t enough to put a dent in the dry streak but at least it is a little bit of something.

After the first front moves through Kentucky, temperatures will reach normal October levels. This puts us in the mid-70s for daytime highs. It gives us a little time to prepare for the next push of colder air. This isn’t the really deep chill but it is a step in the right direction to bring in those cooler Fall days.

The second front will have a mainly dry passage. However, it brings an even more intense chill to the region. I am talking about daytime highs falling from the mid-80s on Wednesday to the upper-50s by Saturday. Overnight temperatures will probably hit the mid-30s! That means some patchy frost could develop in Kentucky.

Take care of each other!

