Keeneland prepares for fall meet

Tickets are available on Keeneland's website.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland’s Fall Race Meet is set to open this Friday.

The Fall Race Meet will run from October 6th through October 28th.

No racing will be held on Mondays or Tuesdays.

There are 6 types of admission you can purchase online, including general admission, reserved grandstand, and a season pass.

Be sure to only buy tickets through the Keeneland website to ensure ticket replacement if lost or stolen or if the event is canceled or rescheduled.

In the recent September Yearling sale, a Bourbon County farm sold a colt they helped raise for $1.35 million.

A sale this big is something farms dream of for years.

