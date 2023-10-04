Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky political experts weigh in on the ousting of McCarthy as House Speaker

The historic ousting of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is causing a stir in the political sphere.
(Arizona's Family)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The historic ousting of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is causing a stir in the political sphere.

The 212 to 210 vote had eight Republicans siding with all the House Democrats.

Experts say it’s a polarized House with extreme views on both sides of the aisle.

Here in Kentucky, former Democratic Congressman Ben Chandler says it’s going to take a lot of compromise to fix the issues they’re having in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“When you have 435 members, each of whom are independently elected, they all have ideas of their own, they all want to go in a particular direction, but what you’ve got to understand is that you have a responsibility above your personal opinion to see that the country is governed in the best interest of those who live in the country,” Chandler said.

All five republican representatives from Kentucky voted to keep Speaker McCarthy, but eight republican representatives from different states voted to remove him.

“With this last aversion of a government shutdown, Speaker McCarthy angered his hard-right flank, and a handful of them were willing to join the enemy, join with the opposition to tear him down,” Dr. Stephen Voss, Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Kentucky said.

As for what’s next, Dr. Voss says, they’re going to pick a new Speaker of the House, likely another Republican.

”There’s a decent chance that what we’ll get is a new Republican who is even more beholden of the hard right, who is going to compromise even less with the democratic party.” Dr. Voss said.

The House is now in recess until October 10, when they are expected to hold a candidate forum.

When it comes to a possible government shutdown, Dr. Voss says taking Speaker McCarthy out of his position increased the odds of it happening in the future.

