More than $26 million for economic revitalization announced at SOAR Summit Wednesday

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a big day for organizations in nine Eastern Kentucky counties on Wednesday.

Gov. Andy Beshear and Carlos Cameron, standing in for Congressman Hal Rogers who is on his way back from Washington, announced more than $26 million in Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) program funds on day two of the 2023 Shaping Our Appalachian Region, or SOAR, Summit at the Corbin Arena.

When completed, the projects in Boyd, Breathitt, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Letcher, McCreary, Pike and Whitley counties are projected to retain or create more than 200 jobs and serve more than 100,000 people via tourism, infrastructure development or training opportunities.

“Once again, this program is funding innovative projects that are bringing jobs to Southern and Eastern Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear in a news release. “Today we are taking another step forward in building that better Kentucky we all want – one where none of our kids and grandkids have to leave home to chase their dreams, because every opportunity they could want is right here.”

Congressman Rogers established the AMLER program in 2016 to help coal-producing states revitalize in the midst of the downturn of the coal industry. In the last seven years, he has secured more than $900 million for the program, including nearly $200 million for Kentucky alone.

Here is a list of the projects that received federal grant money:

Pikeville Medical Center was selected to receive $2.76 million for a jobs training program and the construction of 8,000 square feet of space for therapy services at the AVA Center satellite campus in Floyd County.

Baptist Health Corbin Foundation in Whitley County was selected to receive $2.5 million for site work, utilities and excavation for a new medical tower, located at the northeast end of the campus.

The City of Hazard was selected to receive $3.38 million to replace about 45,000 feet of waterline to increase the capacity of water available to the Coal Fields Regional Industrial Park in Breathitt County from 1 million gallons per day (MGD) to 1.75 MGD.

McCreary County Water District was selected to receive $2 million for the engineering and partial construction of a sewer line connection impacting the Cumberland Falls State Park and 110 households in the Daniel Boone National Forest.

Johnson County Fiscal Court was selected to receive $2 million to enable the Hager Hill Industrial Job Creation Project to put production equipment in its new manufacturing facility on a 15-acre Build-Ready site and the only rail-served industrial property in the region.

The City of Jenkins was selected to receive $372,600 to rehabilitate its wastewater treatment plant with equipment that will enable a more efficient treatment process.

The Mountain Arts Center was selected to receive $1.02 million for a renovation that will include a new roof, HVAC and lighting system. The funding also will allow the facility to be updated and remain open.

The Elkhorn City Heritage Council was selected to receive $59,800 to renovate the Railroad Museum to make it more inviting and appealing as a destination for travel and tourism. Renovations would include improvements to the roof and deck, as well as HVAC, lighting, windows, and signage.

The Kent Rose Foundation was selected to receive $500,000 to build an ADA-compliant, all-inclusive sensory park in Floyd County that would include playground equipment for various age groups, including those with physical and developmental disabilities.

The East Kentucky Heritage Foundation Inc. was selected to receive $4.5 million for the construction of the 8,500-square-foot Raven Rock Resort Lodge in Letcher County. Work will include utility connections for water, sewer and power as well as earthwork.

The Yard, in Estill County, was selected to receive $1.9 million for the construction of the R.J. Corman Pavilion Building and Glass House, track installation, restoration of the fuel tank and rail equipment and construction and renovation of the historic yard office.

The University of Pikeville, College of Dental Medicine was selected to receive $3 million to purchase equipment such as oral scanners, oral microscopes, integrated computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing for its College of Dental Medicine.

Projects previously announced were:

The Clark Family Discovery Center & Interactive History Museum will receive $1.38 million for the design and construction of a 12,000-square-foot Local and Regional History Museum on the center’s second floor.

Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC) was selected to receive $1.32 million to create a simulation laboratory for several degree programs. This lab will provide an environment for practicing job skills and will serve as a training facility for current employees of King’s Daughters Medical Center.

