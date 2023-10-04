Parents of Clark Co. Schools students continue to voice concerns on student safety

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Six weeks after WKYT first spoke with parents in Clark County about bullying in schools, some said they are still concerned about the issue.

Melissa Means said her daughters have dealt with bullying for several months now.

“My daughter is actually being bullied inside the bathroom as well, and there’s nothing being done,” she said.

Means said three weeks ago, her 11-year-old was being threatened at school and did not feel safe, so she walked out the school’s doors to try to go home.

Means said the school had no idea until she picked her daughter up and brought her back to school.

“To me, that’s very dangerous,” Means said. “They should have more security, like some kind of alarm. What if she got hit by a car or somebody had picked her up? And I would never know, and neither would the school.”

Means said the school punished her daughter through in-school suspension but never addressed why she walked out.

“Here I’m thinking, ‘Hey, my kids are safe, they’re protected, they’re at school,’ but in all reality, no. They’re really not. That scares me,” she said. “I’ve talked to every principal, superintendent. I’ve talked to everyone at the school. They’re not doing anything. I just want every kid to feel safe.”

We also reached out to Clark County school officials for comment, but they declined to speak on the issue.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.