Powerball jackpot is now one of the highest in US history

A quick $2 purchase at your local gas station could make you a billionaire overnight, the Powerball Jackpot is over one billion dollars after no one won on Monday’s drawing.
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A quick $2 purchase at your local gas station could make you a billionaire overnight.

The Powerball jackpot is more than a billion dollars after no one won on Monday’s drawing.

President and CEO of the Kentucky Lottery Mary Harville says they’ll see a significant increase in sales when jackpot numbers are this high.

“When we have high Powerball Jackpots, we generate sales, and all of our revenues from those sales go to fund college scholarships,” Harville said.

They average around $200,000 per day in sales when jackpots are at a “normal” rate, but for this jackpot, they expect to hit over $1 million.

“When that gets up that high, that immediately translates to more sales and more college scholarships and grants,” said Harville.

That means this could be a win-win situation, not just for buyers but for Kentucky students.

This is the 3rd largest Powerball jackpot in game history, following November 2022′s jackpot of over $2 billion and January 2016′s jackpot of over $1.5 billion.

