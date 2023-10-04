Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Recent dry weather benefitting Woodford Co. vineyard

The recent stretch of dry weather has really helped the fall harvest for local vineyards.
The recent stretch of dry weather has really helped the fall harvest for local vineyards.(WKYT)
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - For many fall crops, the dry weather we’ve had has been frustrating, but for some, the recent stretch of dry weather has been perfect.

Cynthia Bohn, owner of Equus Run Vineyards in Woodford County, said vineyards love the dry weather this time of the year.

“Our grapes really perform greatly. I mean, the sugars go high because of the lack of moisture, but as you can see, these vines here are still very healthy. They’re not burnt up. They’re not struggling yet because the grapevine has such a deep root system,” said Bohn.

For most crops, the timing of certain weather is always critical. Bohn said her vineyard has had Mother Nature play its cards perfectly throughout this year.

“We’ve had a super great harvest this year. I even compare it back to 2008 when we had Mother Nature’s most perfect weather. We had the right rain, we had the right temperatures, and we had the right dry spell,” Bohn said.

At this point, a sudden drop in temperatures and potential first frost looming this weekend doesn’t cause any concerns for Bohn.

“That pocket is traditionally between October 12th and October 19th for frost and with our first frost, then the vines definitely start to shut down. They put all the sugars down into the ground and become dormant,” Bohn said.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard C. Johnson, 38.
Man accused of trying to kill elderly woman caught
If you get a strange call from a “solar installer” offering free solar panels or free energy,...
Kentucky Utilities warning customers about scam
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
The investigation began on September 24 when some hunters were in a remote wooded area of...
Coroner identifies remains found in wooded area
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Latest News

Parents of Clark Co. Schools students continue to voice concerns on student safety
The historic ousting of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is causing a stir in the political sphere.
Kentucky political experts weigh in on the ousting of McCarthy as House Speaker
Kenneth Ain
University of Kentucky doctor claims he was harrassed and discriminated over his disability
Katie and Samantha Eddington discuss the Katie Gives Back Blood Drive with Kentucky Blood Center.
Georgetown family continues to give back 10 years after daughter survived lawnmower accident