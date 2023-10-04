Recent dry weather benefitting Woodford Co. vineyard

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - For many fall crops, the dry weather we’ve had has been frustrating, but for some, the recent stretch of dry weather has been perfect.

Cynthia Bohn, owner of Equus Run Vineyards in Woodford County, said vineyards love the dry weather this time of the year.

“Our grapes really perform greatly. I mean, the sugars go high because of the lack of moisture, but as you can see, these vines here are still very healthy. They’re not burnt up. They’re not struggling yet because the grapevine has such a deep root system,” said Bohn.

For most crops, the timing of certain weather is always critical. Bohn said her vineyard has had Mother Nature play its cards perfectly throughout this year.

“We’ve had a super great harvest this year. I even compare it back to 2008 when we had Mother Nature’s most perfect weather. We had the right rain, we had the right temperatures, and we had the right dry spell,” Bohn said.

At this point, a sudden drop in temperatures and potential first frost looming this weekend doesn’t cause any concerns for Bohn.

“That pocket is traditionally between October 12th and October 19th for frost and with our first frost, then the vines definitely start to shut down. They put all the sugars down into the ground and become dormant,” Bohn said.

