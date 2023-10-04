Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Rescued beagles to reunite at BeagleFest in Lexington

15 months after their rescue, BeagleFest is set to bring rescued dogs back together
15 months after their rescue, BeagleFest is set to bring rescued dogs back together(WKYT)
By Alexis Martin
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 15 months after 4,000 beagles were rescued from the Envigo Breeding Facility in Virginia, many are set to reunite.

“I’m excited about having Phoebe meet some of her, I call them beagle siblings, from the rescue,” Maria Richie, planner for BeagelFest, said.

Her dog Phoebe was one of the 60 dogs brought to Kentucky from the facility. Many other families, like Anne and Steven Gibbons, also stepped up to adopt beagles.

“We’re just all supportive, and we’re there to just offer advice and support each other,” Gibbons said.

After joining a Facebook group for the Envigo Beagles, Richie decided to host BeagleFest. She says people are coming from Louisville, Cincinnati, and maybe Tennessee.

“It’ll be lots of fun. It’ll be great to meet fellow beagle lovers and discuss the similarities and the struggles that we’ve all had,” Gibbons said.

BeagleFest will be held on Saturday, October 21st, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jacobson Park.

Richie said you are encouraged to come even if you don’t have a beagle.

“We’re just wanting to raise awareness of how those experiences can be very detrimental to the wellness of our puppies,” Richie said.

Rescuing dogs isn’t easy, but Gibbons says her rescue beagles are worth every second of her time.

“They’re just the sweetest, you know, you kinda gotta give them a chance,” Gibbons said.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation began on September 24 when some hunters were in a remote wooded area of...
Coroner identifies remains found in wooded area
Inmate dies after ‘incident’ at Kentucky jail, sheriff says
Micheal Jones, 30.
Man gave officers false name...of someone who had several active warrants, police say
Richard C. Johnson, 38.
Armed & Dangerous: Deputies searching for man accused of trying to kill elderly woman
Children at this age get sick easier because their immune systems are still developing.
Lexington doctors seeing an increase in illness

Latest News

Greenhouse 17 is a group working to end intimate partner abuse in Lexington, Ky. and...
National emergency alert test poses risks for domestic violence victims
It was heralded as ‘the future of food’.
Rowan County leaders aren’t worried about future of 60-acre greenhouse
Banners around Versailles honor breast cancer survivors
Banners around Versailles honor breast cancer survivors
‘Banned Books Week:’ Challenges to books expected to reach record highs in 2023
‘Banned Books Week:’ Challenges to books expected to reach record highs in 2023
Midway University offers Fast Track Nursing Program
Midway University offers Fast Track Nursing Program