Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

‘On the Road with Carla’ promotes school district positivity

“It's positive promotions for our public schools,” said Kersey. “It's fun, it's engaging, and...
“It's positive promotions for our public schools,” said Kersey. “It's fun, it's engaging, and it's all about our school districts”(Carla Kersey)
By Destiny Quinn
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One woman plans on visiting 76 school districts in Kentucky over the next few years. All in an effort to promote positivity.

With a little mic in hand, Carla Kersey is making a big difference.

“We have a lot of school districts in our co-op, but we felt like we wanted to make sure that they were being highlighted,” said CEO of Kentucky Education Development Corporation Nancy Hutchinson.

Kentucky’s oldest and largest educational cooperative serves 76 school districts across the state.

“Social media can give out a lot of negatives in regards to our school districts, but if you walk into those school buildings, there’s so much more going on,” said KEDC’s project development coordinator, Carla Kersey.

In an effort to change the narrative, a movement was born.

“Carla took it and ran with it, so, ‘On the Road with Carla,” said Hutchinson.

“It’s positive promotions for our public schools,” said Kersey. “It’s fun, it’s engaging, and it’s all about our school districts.”

Kersey is passionate about education. She’s now traveling all over the state, interviewing students, teachers, and coaches for KEDC. She learns various skills and what makes each district special.

“In Menifee county, the kids were talking about it being family-oriented,” said Hutchinson.

“One of the statements that was made was they were happy at school,” said Superintendent of Menifee County Schools Tim Spencer. “That’s a very rewarding thing as a superintendent to hear.”

“In Rowan County, we had students that were teaching Carla cheers,” said Hutchinson. “She’s played in the band.”

“The students love to teach what they are doing in their school systems,” said Kersey.

Learning from our youth with hopes that their stories create change.

“Our students are our number one brand ambassadors,” said Kersey. “They will tell the story.”

“We just want to have a very positive image and promote public education because our kids deserve it, our teachers deserve it, our parents deserve it,” said Spencer.

“It’s a powerful message that our public schools, they’re on point, and our students need our public schools, and we need them,” said Kersey.

Carla has completed seven episodes so far.

You can find them on YouTube, the KEDC website, Apple podcast, and more.

If you have a story of kindness that you would like to be featured, please email kindness@wkyt.com

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard C. Johnson, 38.
Man accused of trying to kill elderly woman caught
If you get a strange call from a “solar installer” offering free solar panels or free energy,...
Kentucky Utilities warning customers about scam
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
The investigation began on September 24 when some hunters were in a remote wooded area of...
Coroner identifies remains found in wooded area
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Latest News

St. Jude Dream, 3517 Stolen Horse Trace
Lawrenceburg man stunned to win 2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Lexington St. Jude Dream, 3517 Stolen Horse Trace
Winner of 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway announced
Lexington woman nourishes community by providing fresh, affordable food
Lexington woman nourishes community by providing fresh, affordable food
Stone recently won the 2023 Bill Best Food Award for her contributions to our community. The...
Lexington woman nourishes community by providing fresh, affordable food