Series of murals going up around Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Jessamine County has three murals going up in downtown Nicholasville.

This project is sponsored by the Jessamine County Fiscal Court, the Nicholasville Mayor’s Office and Jessamine County Tourism.

We spoke to the artist who created all three murals, Anat Ronen. She hopes her artwork will bring more people to downtown Nicholasville.

[WATCH THE FULL STORY ABOVE]

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.