University of Kentucky doctor claims he was harassed and discriminated against over his disability

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A University of Kentucky thyroid doctor claims he was discriminated against by other doctors and lost his professorship because of his disability.

Dr. Kenneth Ain has filed a lawsuit against the university and other doctors.

Dr. Ain has Asperger’s, a high-functioning form of autism, and he says for numerous years, he has been retaliated against, harassed, and even lost his endowed professorship.

According to the lawsuit, Dr Ain brought forth a number of complaints that were ignored. Then, the university falsely accused him of noncompliance with regulations. He said other doctors named in the lawsuit as defendants harassed him as well.

Dr Ain claims he was banned from university property, was stripped of endowments, and the university did not investigate repeated complaints that he made. He says his request for reasonable accommodations was denied. He says it got so bad that he felt like they were forcing him to resign his employment.

It was stated in the lawsuit that once the university learned he had autism, Dr. Ain was stripped of his endowed professorship. However, Dr. Ain was granted a temporary injunction on October 2nd that allowed him to start seeing patients again. According to the court documents, seriously ill patients’ rights have been impacted by them, depriving them of being treated by the plaintiff.

UK spokesman Jay Blanton says they are aware of the litigation and will always abide by the decisions of the court. He also says the peer review process, where physicians evaluate the work of other doctors, is a longstanding process and is only done after careful and considerable thought.

