2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner tours his new home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been one week since you watched the drawing for the 2023 Lexington St. Jude Dream Home winner take place live on our air.

74-year-old Billy Hume recently made the drive to Lexington from Lawrenceburg to see his new home.

Hearing his name called on WKYT was a shocking announcement for Hume.

Hume told us he wouldn’t really believe he was the winner of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home until WKYT called, so we did.

We asked Hume if he thought he was a local celebrity now after winning and being on the news, and he said he thought so.

A week later, it still hasn’t really sunk in for Hume that the brand new 2200 home by Mulberry Builders on Stolen Horse Trace in the Hamburg area is his, but seeing it in person helps.

All Hume could say as he was welcomed in by Chris Mulberry, the builder, was, “This is nice.”

Hume, who is 74, took in every inch of his new home.

With his daughter by his side, they were amazed, looking around the home that Hume was lucky enough to win.

In the primary suite, they found a gift built just for the home.

“Oh, are those the nightstands they are talking about?” Humes daughter said.

And then Hume took in his primary bathroom, a pretty luxurious one at that.

Once he had walked every room, we sat down with Hume, a retired worker at Wild Turkey Distillery, to talk about the win.

“I just can’t, just can’t believe it,” said Hume.

We asked Hume what wowed him the most about the house, and he said the kitchen.

Hume told us he bought two Dream Home tickets to support St. Jude, and the reason was simple.

“For the kids,” said Hume.

And for builder Chris Mulberry, that’s what means the most to him in being a part of this project.

“Seeing him being able to look at it and see that his donation to the sweet kids of St. Jude just how that paid off for him,” said Chris Mulberry.

As we finished up at the Dream Home, Hume standing on his new front porch like the king of his new castle. We were already thinking of next year, and guess what Mulberry Builders is, too.

“We’ve got the lot from the developer, so we know where it’s going to be, and we are getting the design process started and some more ideas just to get more people aware of the project and hopefully to raise more money,” said Mulberry.

We asked what Billy Hume might do with his new home, and he said, most likely, he would sell it for someone else to love as much as he loved supporting St. Jude.

