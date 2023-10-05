Everyday Kentucky
Appalshop officials excited after buying new building

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By RJ Johnson
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Appalshop officials announced the purchase of a new building in Jenkins.

The original building in Whitesburg was damaged by the July 2022 flood, causing staff to work in various locations.

Chief Financial Director Daryl Royse said it has been challenging, but they are excited for the future.

“We were all genuinely working from home or a little space we had in Whitesburg at the time. So, this is really exciting for us to be able to have a place we can call home for this time frame as we build out the long-term home of Appalshop,” he explained.

The new building was formerly a hospital and home. It sits above the floodplain in Jenkins.

Royse said it will take a while to renovate the property, but he added they plan to keep the history of the building.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

