Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Court appearance delayed for man charged with murder of Kentucky deputy

Sheangshang has a list of charges he is facing. Some charges he’s indicted for, along with the murder charge, are robbery and assault.
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Steven Sheangshang, the man police say murdered Scott County deputy Caleb Conley in May, has been in and out of the courtroom to face Scott County and Fayette County charges.

Sheangshang has a list of charges he is facing. Some charges he’s indicted for, along with the murder charge, are robbery and assault.

WKYT has been following the case since the beginning. Now, there have been updates in this case.

Sheangshang was expected to appear in court in Scott County on Friday. However, Scott County judge Katherine Gabhart issued an order explaining that some specimens have been sent off for testing, pushing Friday’s expected status hearing back nearly two months.

The new status hearing date is set for December 7. Sheangshang will meet via Zoom from the Bourbon County Detention Center, as he has for the past few appearances.

During his alleged crime spree in May, police say he stole a van from a couple in Georgetown. WKYT spoke to the McQuains in July. They shared that their insurance deemed the car “totaled,” but the money they received wasn’t enough to replace the vehicle.

Thursday, the court ordered the van to be returned to them again.

In Fayette County, Sheangshang is facing multiple charges, including assault, burglary, and fraud. Court records show he’s scheduled to be in court in Fayette County again in December.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Ain
University of Kentucky doctor claims he was harassed and discriminated against over his disability
An 87-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in a Covington crosswalk,...
87-year-old NKY woman dies after vehicle hits her in crosswalk
Katie and Samantha Eddington discuss the Katie Gives Back Blood Drive with Kentucky Blood Center.
Georgetown family continues to give back 10 years after daughter survived lawnmower accident
Cold weekend
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Major Change
Richard C. Johnson, 38.
Man accused of trying to kill elderly woman caught

Latest News

For today’s Good Question, Aaron asks, “Why do we have to have license plates for our vehicles,...
Good Question: Why don’t USPS delivery trucks have license plates?
Family who lost child collecting toys for Kentucky Children’s Hospital patients
Family who lost child collecting toys for Kentucky Children’s Hospital patients
Family who lost child collecting toys for Kentucky Children’s Hospital patients
Family who lost child collecting toys for Kentucky Children’s Hospital patients
Brooks Houck, suspect in Crystal Rogers murder, being arraigned in Nelson County this afternoon
Brooks Houck, suspect in Crystal Rogers murder, being arraigned in Nelson County this afternoon