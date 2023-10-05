Early numbers show sports betting’s impact in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday marks one week since online sports betting went live in Kentucky.

In just four days, Kentuckians wagered more than $68 million in in-person and online bets.

“Now that it’s legal, Kentuckians are taking advantage of both in-person and online applications to spend their entertainment dollars,” said Gov. Andy Beshear in a Team Kentucky briefing Thursday.

These entertainment dollars, which amounted to $68 million total, come from $66.5 million in online betting and $1.7 million in in-person betting.

“Just over a week ago, at 6 a.m. last Thursday morning, it only took 10 seconds for the first bet to come through, so I think that really talks to the apparent demands of the customers,” said Justin Kahlefeldt, senior commercial director of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kahlefeldt said demand is high, and online betting makes barriers to participating in sports betting lower.

“It’s more difficult to get to a brick-and-mortar venue, whereas online is where the world is going, and customers can access that from wherever they are,” he said.

However, Gabe Prewitt, VP of racing and sports wagering operations at Red Mile Racing in Lexington, said online betting does not mean there is a lack of in-person viewing of sporting events.

“We’re able to provide a great retail location. That’s still our main focus, but I’m happy that many have come on board that were not able to wager in the first few weeks,” said Prewitt.

Even with online betting being an option many have gravitated towards, Prewitt said in-game betting keeps the atmosphere at in-person venues, such as Red Mile Racing, high-energy during sporting events.

