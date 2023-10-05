Everyday Kentucky
Family creates Taylor Swift ‘sc-Eras tour’ Halloween display

No ticket, no problem. A Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, family is bringing what they call the “sc-ERAS” tour to their front lawn this Halloween.
By Elizabeth Wadas and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - A Wisconsin family is bringing what they call the “sc-Eras” tour to their front lawn this Halloween, WMTV reports.

There are hundreds of lights, three ghosts and ten bodies of bones in Katelyn Mclaughlin’s yard.

“Definitely you see skeletons, but they are so well dressed,” neighbor Patty Storch said.

One could even call them gorgeous.

“Everybody’s just been really positive,” said Mclaughlin.

Her love for Halloween and Taylor Swift is giving her home a big reputation, and it all started when Mclaughlin went to a Swift concert in June.

“In one of her acts, she brings out all of her past eras in these glass boxes, cages, reflecting on her past albums, wearing the iconic outfits from different music videos,” Mclaughlin said. “In August, I was talking to my husband, and I was like ‘Oh my gosh, we should decorate our skeletons as the Eras Tour!’”

Mclaughlin put a Halloween twist on the Eras Tour, dubbing her display the “sc-Eras tour.”

Hand-constructed frames display skeletons dressed in handmade outfits from Swift’s “eras.”

“I just hope it makes them smile,” Mclaughlin said.

Directly across the street, Storch is all smiles because she has a front-row seat to the “sc-Eras tour” that she wouldn’t sell on Ticketmaster for anything.

“I think the whole neighborhood has just enjoyed this so much! People slow down to take a picture, so the community is just thrilled,” Storch said.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

