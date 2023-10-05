Family who lost child collecting toys for Kentucky Children’s Hospital patients

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Mount Sterling family has turned their worst nightmare into a way of giving back. Their daughter passed away last September. Now, they’re honoring her by collecting Christmas presents for kids in the hospital.

Harper Reign was just 19 hours old when she passed away on September 12, 2022.

“When you think about having a niece, you never think about, ‘oh my gosh, how are people going to remember her face or her name,’ because she should be here,” said Harper’s aunt, Madison Becraft.

The idea to host a toy drive in Harper’s honor came when her mom was still in the hospital.

“In the moment, it was overwhelming, but now, especially after last year taking the toys, it was very humbling,” said Harper’s mom, Cassandra Reed.

On what should have been their first Christmas with their beautiful baby girl, Cassandra Reed, and her family brought more than 1,000 toys to Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

“The parents are having medical bills that they’re having to pay for now for Christmas rather than taking care of their kids. To be able to take that off their plate, that’s important to us,” said Reed.

The toys were donated by members of the community. “So many people came and was like, is this the Harper Reign Toy Drive, and it was good hearing that because it just, it opens your like eyes to so much to see how much people still care,” said Becraft.

Many of the people contributing to the toy drive were complete strangers.

“I remember one guy in particular came, and he sat there for a good 30 minutes waiting for me to get there because he wanted to talk to me and tell me how sorry he was that I lost Harper,” said Reed.

The family is hosting the toy drive again this year. They’ve already collected more than 1,300 toys so far.

“Those memories of 19 hours that’s all I have with Harper, and so one of my biggest fears was being able to keep Harper’s name alive. This is one way to do it, and it was really neat to see people come out and know who she is and want to give in return,” said Reed.

The Reed family will be collecting donations in person at the Bargain Hunt in Morehead on November 4 and December 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New toys only are requested as they’ll be handed out Christmas morning at Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

They’re also accepting monetary donations, which they will use to purchase toys.

Here are the ways to contribute

