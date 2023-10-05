Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Federal grand jury indicts former Kentucky deputy

A federal grand jury has indicted a former Boyle County sheriff’s deputy.
A federal grand jury has indicted a former Boyle County sheriff’s deputy.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A federal grand jury has indicted a former Boyle County sheriff’s deputy on civil rights offenses.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 30-year-old Tanner M. Abbott, of Danville, was indicted by the grand jury Thursday on five counts of deprivation of rights under color of law, one count of falsification of records and one count of conspiracy.

According to court documents, in 2021, then-deputy Abbott violated the civil rights of five people by using excessive force while arresting them. During one of these arrests, Abbott is accused of conducting an illegal warrantless search of a hotel room. The indictment further alleges that on two occasions, Abbott obstructed justice by writing and conspiring with another person to write false police reports to conceal his misconduct.

The civil rights charges each carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The falsification of records charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. The conspiracy charges carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Ain
University of Kentucky doctor claims he was harassed and discriminated against over his disability
An 87-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in a Covington crosswalk,...
87-year-old NKY woman dies after vehicle hits her in crosswalk
Katie and Samantha Eddington discuss the Katie Gives Back Blood Drive with Kentucky Blood Center.
Georgetown family continues to give back 10 years after daughter survived lawnmower accident
Cold weekend
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Major Change
Richard C. Johnson, 38.
Man accused of trying to kill elderly woman caught

Latest News

The eye-catching, 43-foot-tall golden spike resembles what was used ceremonially to mark the...
Giant golden railroad spike begins national tour in Lexington
For today’s Good Question, Aaron asks, “Why do we have to have license plates for our vehicles,...
Good Question: Why don’t USPS delivery trucks have license plates?
Stephen Sheangshang
Court appearance delayed for man charged with murder of Kentucky deputy
Family who lost child collecting toys for Kentucky Children’s Hospital patients
Family who lost child collecting toys for Kentucky Children’s Hospital patients