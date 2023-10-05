Federal grand jury indicts former Kentucky deputy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A federal grand jury has indicted a former Boyle County sheriff’s deputy on civil rights offenses.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 30-year-old Tanner M. Abbott, of Danville, was indicted by the grand jury Thursday on five counts of deprivation of rights under color of law, one count of falsification of records and one count of conspiracy.

According to court documents, in 2021, then-deputy Abbott violated the civil rights of five people by using excessive force while arresting them. During one of these arrests, Abbott is accused of conducting an illegal warrantless search of a hotel room. The indictment further alleges that on two occasions, Abbott obstructed justice by writing and conspiring with another person to write false police reports to conceal his misconduct.

The civil rights charges each carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The falsification of records charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. The conspiracy charges carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.