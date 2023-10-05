FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Weekend Frost Threat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rain slowly rolls across the state today as the first of two fall cold fronts get set to cross the region. These fronts bring a much colder setup for the weekend with the potential for Frost by Sunday and Monday mornings.

Today starts with the showers and a rumble of thunder increasing across western Kentucky. That action moves into central Kentucky this afternoon and evening and then into the east late evening and overnight.

Lingering showers will be noted across central and eastern Kentucky early Friday before slow-clearing takes place from northwest to southeast during the afternoon and evening.

Rainfall numbers during this time will range from .10″ to .50″, but a pocket or two has a chance to pick up a little more than that. We need some rain, so this will certainly help us out.

The second front works across the state Friday evening and some of the models have a disturbance following that up Friday night. The Future Radar from the Hi Res NAM shows only a scattered shower along the front, but has a quick-hitting round of showers with the disturbance behind it.

A strong northwest flow sets up behind this for Saturday and some clouds may linger across parts of central and eastern Kentucky. There’s even the chance for a shower, but it’s low right now. High temps are mostly upper 50s to low 60s, but if clouds are thick in the north and east, take the under!

Lows by Saturday morning will likely reach the upper 30s in some spots. The frost threat is the greatest by Sunday morning with readings deep into the 30s.

There’s a small shower chance on Monday with a much bigger storm system coming late next week.

