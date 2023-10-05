Golden Spike Monument tour begins in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A 43-foot-tall Golden Spike is making its way to Lexington on October 5th.

The kickoff event for the tour will be from 11-11:30 a.m. at Ashland in Lexington. Speakers will include Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and Henry Clay Memorial Foundation Executive Director Jim Clark.

The spike, like those used to mark the completion of the transcontinental railroad in 1869, was commissioned by the Golden Spike Foundation.

The artist Douwe Blumberg and his team have spent the last 28 months creating the Monument in his studio in rural Kentucky. The goal is to honor the railroad workers who built the transcontinental railroad.

It will go on tour from Lexington, Kentucky to its permanent home in Box Elder County, Utah.

A truck will carry the spike on a flatbed trailer across the country. There will be “whistle stops” along the way.

The October tour is as follows:

● Oct 5: Kickoff Event – Ashland - The Henry Clay Estate, Lexington, KY

● Oct 7: Whistle Stop – St. Louis Union Station, St. Louis, MO

● Oct 8: Whistle Stop – Union Station Kansas City, Kansas City, MO

● Oct 14: Whistle Stop – Union Pacific Railroad Museum, Council Bluffs, IA

● Oct 15: Whistle Stop – Golden Spike Tower, North Platte, NB

● Oct 17: Whistle Stop – Colorado Railroad Museum, Golden, CO

● Oct 21: Whistle Stop – Cheyenne Depot Museum, Cheyenne, WY

● Oct 23: Whistle Stop – Community Art Center, Rock Springs, WY

● Oct 23: Welcome and VIP Event – Utah State Capitol, Salt Lake City, UT

● Oct 24: Whistle Stop – Utah State Capitol, Salt Lake City, UT

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.