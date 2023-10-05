Everyday Kentucky
Good Question: Why don’t USPS delivery trucks have license plates?

Good Question: What can you do legally when someone is tailgating you?
By Victor Puente
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Aaron asks, “Why do we have to have license plates for our vehicles, but the post office trucks don’t have them?”

Aaron is asking about delivery vehicles, and the answer is that they aren’t required to. According to the Morning Call, that exemption has been in place since 1973.

You will see license plates on some USPS vehicles, but the iconic delivery vehicles have different markings.

There are identification numbers applied directly to the body of those vehicles, so even if there’s no plate, they can be identified.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

