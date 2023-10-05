Everyday Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Summer surge will be replaced by a November chill

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Showers will sweep into the area later today and that leads the way for the blast of cooler air.

We’ll have some energy begin to plow through the region today. This brings showers & even a few gusty thunderstorms into Kentucky. It does not look like we get an incredible amount of rain. You will have some showers that possibly bring us around half of an inch of total rainfall accumulation. It looks like most will come in way below that level. This system leads us to the next stage in the cooling process.

A secondary shot of cold air will sweep into the region late Friday and into Saturday. This is when our temperatures begin to really bottom out. You will only see highs reach the upper-50s to right around 60 on Saturday. Those are your highs! By early on Sunday morning, lows could reach some frosty levels. Sometimes frost can occur in your yard overnight, even though your thermometer may never have dropped to the freezing mark. This is the case for our weekend forecast. Frost formation can occur when temperatures to dew points hit certain levels. A good general guide for frost is that even temperatures from 38 to 42 can lead to patchy frost, 33 to 37 areas of frost, and 32 and below widespread frost/freeze.

We will get back to normal levels by the time we reach next week. Most highs will drive back up the thermometer and reach normal levels by the middle of the week.

Take care of each other!

