KSU talks safety on campus after mass shooting on college campus in Baltimore

Safety has been at the top of the priority list at Kentucky State University since well before the mass shooting at Morgan State.(source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - It was described as chaos when a popular homecoming week event ended at Morgan State University in Baltimore Tuesday night. Five people were shot in the 531st mass shooting in the US this year, the 17th on a college campus.

That’s according to the Gun Violence Archive.

“Over the past years, so many more school shootings going on. It’s a sad thing going on in the world. It’s terrible what happened,” said one Kentucky State University Student Zach Neighbors.

Safety has been at the top of the priority list at Kentucky State University since well before the mass shooting at Morgan State. The chief of campus police tells us they’ve been given additional funding by the school to hire more officers. And the efforts to improve safety on campus don’t end there.

“Makes you feel a little bit safer knowing you have an extra person around to help and look out for you,” Neighbors said.

In the event of an active shooter, we’re told campus police would trigger a ‘Red Alert’ to send a message to students’ phones telling them to stay in place and lock their doors. The chief tells us they can also lock buildings’ main doors from their headquarters.

And like city police departments, they’re trained to locate and engage the shooter, within minutes when possible.

“It was just so unfortunate and I wanted to just pray for the victims and their families,” said another student Adam Badwan.

KSU students just spent last week celebrating their homecoming. And while they say they feel as safe as they can on campus, the possibility of a school shooting always looms in the back of their minds these days.

“They will never feel safe again, but I just hope with guidance and counseling they could go back to school, and one day just be kids again.”

And in a letter addressed to the Morgan State community, the KSU community said they stand in solidarity with those at Morgan Sate.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

