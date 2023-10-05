Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Lexington-based US Poet Laureate wins prestigious award

Photo by Shawn Miller/Library of Congress. Note: Privacy and publicity rights for individuals...
Photo by Shawn Miller/Library of Congress. Note: Privacy and publicity rights for individuals depicted may apply.(Shawn Miller | Shawn Miller)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new award has been added to the collection of Lexington-based U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón.

On Wednesday, Limón was announced as one of the 20 Macarthur Foundation fellows.

Often called “genius grants,” the prize comes with an $800,000 award for artists, writers, scientists, urban planners and other standouts to continue their work.

Limón poetry collection, “The Carrying,” won the National Book Critics Circle Award in 2018.

The book before that, “Bright Dead Things,” was a finalist for the National Book Award.

She’s won a Guggenheim, among many other awards

Limón has served as U.S. Poet Laureate since September 2022

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard C. Johnson, 38.
Man accused of trying to kill elderly woman caught
If you get a strange call from a “solar installer” offering free solar panels or free energy,...
Kentucky Utilities warning customers about scam
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
The investigation began on September 24 when some hunters were in a remote wooded area of...
Coroner identifies remains found in wooded area
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Latest News

This project is sponsored by the Jessamine County Fiscal Court, the Nicholasville Mayor’s...
Series of murals going up around Nicholasville
Parents of Clark Co. Schools students continue to voice concerns on student safety
The historic ousting of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is causing a stir in the political sphere.
Kentucky political experts weigh in on the ousting of McCarthy as House Speaker
The recent stretch of dry weather has really helped the fall harvest for local vineyards.
Recent dry weather benefitting Woodford Co. vineyard
Kenneth Ain
University of Kentucky doctor claims he was harassed and discriminated against over his disability