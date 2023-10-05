Lexington-based US Poet Laureate wins prestigious award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new award has been added to the collection of Lexington-based U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón.

On Wednesday, Limón was announced as one of the 20 Macarthur Foundation fellows.

Often called “genius grants,” the prize comes with an $800,000 award for artists, writers, scientists, urban planners and other standouts to continue their work.

Limón poetry collection, “The Carrying,” won the National Book Critics Circle Award in 2018.

The book before that, “Bright Dead Things,” was a finalist for the National Book Award.

She’s won a Guggenheim, among many other awards

Limón has served as U.S. Poet Laureate since September 2022

