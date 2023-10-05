Lexington Police to partner with Lexington Church for ‘Faith and Blue’ event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is hosting an event at Immanuel Baptist Church Tates Creek Campus on October 8th.

The police department is partnering with the church alongside the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass for a family-friendly cookout from noon to 2:30 p.m.

Members of LPD’s Motorcycle, Canine, Bicycle, Hazardous Devices, Mounted, and Recruiting Units will be at the event to provide demonstrations.

The event will include a donation drive for the Ronald McDonald House. Items needed include paper towels, toilet paper, juice boxes, microwavable meals, powdered laundry detergent, warm weather clothing sizes medium through XXL, and small toys.

The event is free and open to anyone who would like to attend.

