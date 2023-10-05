Lexington Police, security experts discuss recent increase in theft from cars

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several Lexington residents have shared on the mobile platform Neighbors that they or someone else in the area has been a target of car crimes.

“Last year we had, the average was 592 cases, and then this year, from January to August, we saw 614 cases on average,” said Lexington Police Sergeant Guy Miller. “It can decrease or increase fifty cases per month.”

Miller said suspects often target cars at parks, in parking garages, or within apartment complexes.

“A lot of people walking around, a lot of cars in the parking lot, and if they’re there, they kind of blend in, and they can kind of peek into your vehicle to see if any valuable items are there,” Miller said. “If they are, they might potentially break the window to get that item.”

Miller added that people also do not have to break into cars to get what they want.

“At night, what they’re usually doing is they’re just going around and checking car door handles. So, they might go to ten cars, and then they’re locked, and then they’ll come across one that’s unlocked, and they’re gonna sit down, and they’re gonna try to rummage through it and see what they can find,” he said.

CornerStone Protection CEO Shannon Stone said keeping your car locked and all valuables out of sight is key.

“Gates, fences, security systems, security cameras, all of these are a deterrent, but there is no guarantee that they’re not gonna get their car broken into,” Stone said. “Right before you go in, right before you go to bed at night time, make sure your car doors are locked, make sure your valuables are taken in, and if you have a security system, make sure you arm it also before you go to bed at night.”

Miller said if you have any high-end items such as power tools or electronics, it is best to document the serial number on the back of those items so if they do get stolen, they are easier to track down.”

“If you have that serial number and they try to go pawn it, the detective can look into that pawn shop, that serial number will get flagged and you can get your property back,” Miller said.

Miller added if you have a security camera on your property, you have the opportunity to register or integrate that camera within the department’s Real-Time Intelligent Center.

This can allow police to watch the footage in real-time to better find any suspects.

If you see any suspicious activity within your complex, Miller suggests that you call the police department.

