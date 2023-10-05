Everyday Kentucky
Lexington restaurant donating profits to UK frat house mother

The Thursday lunch crowd at El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina will be fed in multiple ways. They will receive their usual meal, but the proceeds from that meal will help someone else.(WKYT)
By Darnell Crenshaw
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington restaurant is donating all of its proceeds at its Rose Street location to Chasity Conley, the house mother of UK fraternity Sigma Nu.

Conley’s Bath County home was destroyed over Labor Day weekend when a car plowed through her front door.

Chasity Conley shared this photo of her Nicholasville home, which caught fire on Saturday, September 2, 2023 after a car crashed into it.(Chasity Conley)

The Thursday lunch crowd at El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina will be fed in multiple ways. They will receive their usual meal, but the proceeds from that meal will help someone else.

“We opened up in May of this year, and we want to be connected as we can to the community,” said the restaurant’s owner, Hernan Leon.

Leon’s restaurant sits on the edge of UK’s campus on Rose Street. When he heard the news about Chasity Conley, he wanted to help.

“You know, in a situation like this where her house burned down. Fortunately, anything will help out,” said Leon.

Leon decided all proceeds from Thursday’s sales from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. will go to Conley’s family to help rebuild.

Sigma Nu member JT Furko is happy someone is giving back to the house mother who does so much for the fraternity.

“We can use something like this to show our guys how we are able to rally together around a cause and raise money for someone who is important to us,” said Furko.

“The boys and everything have been amazing. The community; everybody’s reaching out, helping; it really has blown my mind,” said Conley.

Throughout Thursday night, Sigma Nu says this place will be packed with representatives from other Greek organizations helping to feed the house mother who has fed so many.

Sigma Nu says the goal for tonight’s fundraiser is $15,000, and they believe they will surpass that number.

Right now, Conley and her husband are staying in the Sigma Nu house on campus.

