NFL Hall of Famer and Chicago Bears great Dick Butkus dies at 80

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dick Butkus, arguably the fiercest player in NFL history has died at age 80.

Butkus played linebacker for the Chicago Bears for nine seasons becoming a legend for ferocious and physical style of play.

He made the Pro Bowl in eight of his nine seasons, but a chronic knee injury abruptly ended his career in 1974.

Butkus finishing his career with 1,020 tackles and 22 interceptions. He was named to the All-NFL first team six times in his career and was elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 1979.

Butkus went on to compete in college at Illinois, where he played both center and linebacker. He helped the Fighting Illini to an 8-1-1 record and Rose Bowl victory in 1963. In his senior season, he made the All-America team and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting.

Butkus only played for two winning teams with the Bears, however, and never made the playoffs. He came on during the end of the George Halas era, just missing the 1963 championship season. In his final season, the Bears went 3-11.

Many people knew Butkus more for his appearances on television after his playing days. He became a well-known pitchman in commercials. His Miller Lite commercials with Bubba Smith, in which they played off their menacing reputations, were especially well known.

Butkus also appeared as an actor in a number of films in the 1970s and 80s and was a sports broadcaster -- even serving as a color analyst on Bears games.

