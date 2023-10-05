Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

NFL Hall of Famer and Chicago Bears great Dick Butkus dies at 80

The ‘Original’ Monster of the Midway died peacefully in his sleep
Chcago Bears' linebacker Dick Butkus doesn't agree with an official's call in the the third...
Chcago Bears' linebacker Dick Butkus doesn't agree with an official's call in the the third period of game with Cleveland Browns, October 22, 1967. Cleveland's Gary Collins caught a sideline pass and Butkus argued the Browns' flanker was out of bounds. The play covered 24 yards and and was good for a first down.(AP Photo)(AP)
By Brian Milam
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dick Butkus, arguably the fiercest player in NFL history has died at age 80.

Butkus played linebacker for the Chicago Bears for nine seasons becoming a legend for ferocious and physical style of play.

He made the Pro Bowl in eight of his nine seasons, but a chronic knee injury abruptly ended his career in 1974.

Butkus finishing his career with 1,020 tackles and 22 interceptions. He was named to the All-NFL first team six times in his career and was elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 1979.

Butkus went on to compete in college at Illinois, where he played both center and linebacker. He helped the Fighting Illini to an 8-1-1 record and Rose Bowl victory in 1963. In his senior season, he made the All-America team and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting.

Butkus only played for two winning teams with the Bears, however, and never made the playoffs. He came on during the end of the George Halas era, just missing the 1963 championship season. In his final season, the Bears went 3-11.

Many people knew Butkus more for his appearances on television after his playing days. He became a well-known pitchman in commercials. His Miller Lite commercials with Bubba Smith, in which they played off their menacing reputations, were especially well known.

Butkus also appeared as an actor in a number of films in the 1970s and 80s and was a sports broadcaster -- even serving as a color analyst on Bears games.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Ain
University of Kentucky doctor claims he was harassed and discriminated against over his disability
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
An 87-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in a Covington crosswalk,...
87-year-old NKY woman dies after vehicle hits her in crosswalk
Katie and Samantha Eddington discuss the Katie Gives Back Blood Drive with Kentucky Blood Center.
Georgetown family continues to give back 10 years after daughter survived lawnmower accident
Cold weekend
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Major Change

Latest News

You can get ready for a day of winning wagering by watching Today at Keeneland every race day...
WATCH LIVE: Today at Keeneland
Keeneland’s Fall Meet kicks off on Friday. Races will take place Wednesday through Sunday until...
Keeneland ready to welcome fans back for 2023 Fall Meet
Jordyn Rhodes scored her 4th goal of the season Sunday afternoon.
Jordyn Rhodes collects SEC offensive player of the week honors
Ray Davis. Kentucky beat Florida 33-14. Elliott Hess | UK Athletics
Ray Davis, Jeremy Flax garner SEC weekly awards