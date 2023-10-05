Everyday Kentucky
Lexington Police respond to multiple crashes overnight

The Palumbo Drive crash happened shortly after the first crash.
The Palumbo Drive crash happened shortly after the first crash.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police department responded to two crashes late Wednesday night.

One of the crashes was a hit and run on Winchester Road and Loudon Avenue around 11 p.m.

Police say a car hit a pedestrian and a driver fled. Crews took the pedestrian to a hospital, but police would not say the person’s condition.

Our photographer saw a damaged motorcycle lying in the road at the scene. The lieutenant we spoke with would not say whether the motorcycle was connected to the crash or to the pedestrian.

The crash reconstruction team responded to investigate.

The second crash happened shortly before midnight on Palumbo Drive.

No one was hurt in the crash.

Video shows a damaged car on top of what appears to be a light pole, still on.

A crew from Kentucky Utilities showed up to the scene.

Police said there was no information to release at this time, other than that no one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

