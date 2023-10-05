Everyday Kentucky
Prosecutor says gun believed to have killed Crystal Rogers’ father in possession of state

The man accused of killing a woman who has been missing for eight years appeared in a video arraignment on Thursday.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of killing a woman who has been missing for eight years appeared in a video arraignment on Thursday.

Brooks Houck is charged in Crystal Roger’s death.

She disappeared in July of 2015. Police believe she was murdered. Her body has not been found.

RELATED:

Relatives of Crystal Rogers and the accused Brooks Houck packed both sides of the courtroom seating area.

As Houck appeared in the center of a television monitor, a Zoom feed of his video arraignment, his attorneys entering a not guilty plea for them then telling the judge why his $10 million bond needs to be lowered to a fraction of that.

Attorney for Brooks Houck asks judge to reduce $10 million bond to $500,000

Houck stood still and said very little during the nearly hour-long hearing that mostly involved attorneys talking about whether his bond should be lowered to a half million dollars cash.

“The court’s pre-trial services report puts Houck’s likelihood of remaining arrest-free pending trial at 96%,” said Brian Butler, Houck’s attorney.

But during a stretch where the judge asked about witnesses, Special Prosecutor Shane Young said there could be a link between the murder of Crystal Rogers and her father, Tommy Ballard. Rogers disappeared in July 2015 then her father was shot and killed during a hunting trip in November 2016.

“We are waiting for testing to come back on the firearm that was used to murder Tommy Ballard. The firearm was purchased from Nicholas Houck, who was using a fake name,” said Young.

“I thought it all along,” said Crystal Rogers’ grandfather, Til Ballard. " Prosecutor Shane made that statement. They said they have 4 phases of ammunition, and they need one more.”

Houck remains in jail, and the judge says it will take him some time to review the bond reduction request. The next date for a proceeding in this is at 1 p.m. on February 8th. There is no word on when a trial date will be set.

Houck is being held in the Hardin County Jail after he was at first booked in the Nelson County Jail.

