Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Spice up the next gaming session with this Dungeons & Dragons-inspired whiskey

A whiskey maker has released the first in a new line of D&D-inspired whiskeys.
A whiskey maker has released the first in a new line of D&D-inspired whiskeys.(Quest End's Whiskey)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a special new treat available for Dungeons & Dragons fans and whiskey drinkers.

A new whiskey called Quest’s End: Paladin is out.

It’s the first Dungeons & Dragons-inspired whiskey to be released by the company Find Familiar Spirits.

Pre-sales started on Wednesday, and public sales start Friday.

The 100-proof whiskey costs $149 and will ship in November.

The company is going to roll out additional D&D-inspired bottles next year called Rogue, Warlock, and Dragon.

Each has its own flavor profile and artwork and a chapter in an original fantasy saga written by writer and game narrative director Kate Welch.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Ain
University of Kentucky doctor claims he was harassed and discriminated against over his disability
An 87-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in a Covington crosswalk,...
87-year-old NKY woman dies after vehicle hits her in crosswalk
Katie and Samantha Eddington discuss the Katie Gives Back Blood Drive with Kentucky Blood Center.
Georgetown family continues to give back 10 years after daughter survived lawnmower accident
Cold weekend
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Major Change
Richard C. Johnson, 38.
Man accused of trying to kill elderly woman caught

Latest News

Typically, the U.S. and Turkish militaries, which are NATO allies, work in close coordination...
US shoots down Turkish drone after it came too close to US troops in Syria
Sam's Club is offering savings on its memberships this month.
Sam’s Club is offering 50-70% off memberships for a limited time
President Joe Biden speaks as he holds a meeting to receive a briefing on Ukraine in the Oval...
Biden says he couldn’t divert funds for miles of a US-Mexico border wall, but doesn’t think it works
President Joe Biden said he 'can't stop' border wall appropriations but doesn't think the...
Biden: Border wall doesn't work
Some of the nation’s largest cancer centers continue to deal with widespread shortages of...
Cancer centers report ‘widespread’ shortage of chemo drugs, survey says