Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

UK researchers working on study aimed at preventing racehorse deaths

Researchers at the University of Kentucky are working on a study aimed at preventing racehorse deaths.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Researchers at the University of Kentucky are working on a study aimed at preventing racehorse deaths.

The team there is studying the blood of racehorses.

They say they’ve identified six bio-markers that show if a horse is pre-disposed to injury.

They say the test is correct 75 to 80 percent of the time.

Right now, the sampling process is ongoing, and they hope to have results sometime next year.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard C. Johnson, 38.
Man accused of trying to kill elderly woman caught
If you get a strange call from a “solar installer” offering free solar panels or free energy,...
Kentucky Utilities warning customers about scam
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
The investigation began on September 24 when some hunters were in a remote wooded area of...
Coroner identifies remains found in wooded area
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Latest News

Less than a month after their rescue, Estill County dogs are ready to be adopted.
Dozen of dogs rescued in Estill County finding forever homes
Safety has been at the top of the priority list at Kentucky State University since well before...
KSU talks safety on campus after mass shooting on college campus in Baltimore
Photo by Shawn Miller/Library of Congress. Note: Privacy and publicity rights for individuals...
Lexington-based US Poet Laureate wins prestigious award
This project is sponsored by the Jessamine County Fiscal Court, the Nicholasville Mayor’s...
Series of murals going up around Nicholasville