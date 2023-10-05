Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

WATCH LIVE: Today at Keeneland

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s fall in the Bluegrass, and that means the excitement for race fans is building as Keeneland will be holding its Fall Meet.

You can get ready for a day of winning wagering by watching Today at Keeneland every race day at 11:30 a.m. on The CW Lexington or right here on wkyt.com.

You’ll get the latest conditions, interviews with trainers and jockeys and tips on how you can pick a winner.

Keeneland’s Fall Meet kicks off on Friday, October 6. Races will take place Wednesday through Sunday until October 28.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Ain
University of Kentucky doctor claims he was harassed and discriminated against over his disability
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
An 87-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in a Covington crosswalk,...
87-year-old NKY woman dies after vehicle hits her in crosswalk
Katie and Samantha Eddington discuss the Katie Gives Back Blood Drive with Kentucky Blood Center.
Georgetown family continues to give back 10 years after daughter survived lawnmower accident
Cold weekend
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Major Change

Latest News

Keeneland’s Fall Meet kicks off on Friday. Races will take place Wednesday through Sunday until...
Keeneland ready to welcome fans back for 2023 Fall Meet
Jordyn Rhodes scored her 4th goal of the season Sunday afternoon.
Jordyn Rhodes collects SEC offensive player of the week honors
Ray Davis. Kentucky beat Florida 33-14. Elliott Hess | UK Athletics
Ray Davis, Jeremy Flax garner SEC weekly awards
Kentucky defensive back Alex Afari Jr. (3) and linebacker Tyreese Fearbry (42) celebrate after...
AP Top 25: Georgia’s hold on No. 1 loosens, but top seven unchanged. Kentucky, Louisville enter poll
LATER GATOR: Wildcats topple Florida thanks to Davis’ 4 TD’s
WATCH | LATER GATOR: Wildcats topple Florida thanks to Davis’ 4 TD’s