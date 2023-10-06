2 dead, 1 injured in Pike County shooting

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two are dead and one person is injured Friday after a shooting, Kentucky State Police confirms on Friday.

KSP reports the shooting happened inside a home in the 2800 block of state Route 292. That’s located near the Tug Fork apartments in the Belfry area.

Crews responded just after 1 p.m.

Troopers say a car was stolen from the home where the shooting happened.

“There was a vehicle stolen from the residence just after the shooting, at which point multiple agencies were involved, but they were able to locate that vehicle and three were taken into custody just inside Lewis County,” KSP Trooper Michael Coleman said. “Those three have been taken into custody on unrelated charges, and charges related to the shooting will be pending.”

The identities of the victim have not been released.

