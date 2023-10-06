Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Fall weather makes a big return heading into the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a very warm week, temperatures take a big dip heading into the weekend. The evening will only have a few clouds, but temperatures will fall quickly as it will be quite chilly. Evening temperatures will be in the 60s, eventually getting down all the way into the low to mid 40s overnight. A few added clouds overnight and staying quiet. It will be breezy as well, adding more chill to the air.

Saturday will feature a few passing clouds throughout the day as temperatures start out in the 40s. Breezy throughout the day and very cool as highs only reach the upper 50s to low 60s. Clear skies for the evening with just a few clouds for the overnight as temperatures start out in the 50s. A very chilly night with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s! We will likely have some patchy frost for the first time this season as well.

A mix of sun and clouds to start off Sunday as temperatures rise into the 40s. Dry, partly to mostly cloudy, and breezy throughout the day. Cool with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s once more. Mostly cloudy for Sunday evening with a few stray showers overnight. Lows Sunday night in the mid to upper 40s.

Partly cloudy to start the day Monday as we will have a few showers from time to time. A mild and somewhat breezy day with highs in the low to mid 60s. An isolated shower left over for Monday night as temperatures make a return to the upper 30s to low 40s for lows.

Tuesday and Wednesday stay dry as temperatures slowly increase. Highs on Tuesday stay in the low to mid 60s but will reach the low to mid 70s for Wednesday.

Another warm day on Thursday as we will be looking at some end-of-the-week rain next week. Cooling back down Friday with more scattered showers and highs only in the 60s once more. Breezy again for the end of late next week.

