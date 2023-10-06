Everyday Kentucky
Community groups working to help people find housing

More people seeking assistance with housing costs in Lexington metro counties
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Housing costs in the Lexington metro are steadily on the rise, and surrounding communities are also feeling the pressure.

“This disparity between what people are able to bring into their household is not keeping up with the cost of running that household,” said Kandice Whitehouse, director of the Office of Affordable Housing and Homelessness Prevention in Georgetown.

Whitehouse said some are putting over half of their income towards housing costs.

“We’re all struggling with the increasing pricing of things,” said Whitehouse.

Karen Atkins, public information officer at Kentucky River Foothills Development Council, said it is important to assist those who are struggling by helping them to achieve self-sufficiency.

“We don’t want these programs to be lifetime programs,” said Atkins. “We want them to be short-term.”

While there is a focus on helping those find affordable housing options, Atkins said there are additional resources available, including individual budget counseling.

“Even if we can’t help you directly with rent, there are other things that we can do to help free up some money within the household,” said Atkins.

When it comes to low-income housing, Whitehouse said to think about it as just one piece to the larger community-planning puzzle.

“If we have a good amount of housing for high income and middle income, it frees up housing for low income, and so looking at it like a puzzle, like a big domino effect,” said Whitehouse. “Instead of just focusing on one and looking at our community as a whole.”

Residents of Clark, Madison, Estill and Powell counties who are in need of housing assistance can find more information on the Kentucky River Foothills Development Council website.

