‘I feel really blessed’: Ryan Quarles prepares for new role as KCTCS president

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - it’s been a busy and jam-packed year for Ryan Quarles.

The Commissioner of Agriculture was also a candidate for governor.

Now, he will be the next president of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.

We caught up with the lifelong academic about his new role and the journey he took to get here.

“Well, I have a steep learning curve, and I’ll be the first to tell you as somewhat of an outsider, being selected, I’m going to be spending time on our campuses getting to know our faculty, our staff as well as our college presidents, all 16 of them,” said Quarles.

He’s no stranger to higher education. Dr. Ryan Quarles graduated from Scott County High School. He then went on to earn seven college degrees, including graduations from Vanderbilt, Harvard and UK.

We asked him if he felt like the right doors and opportunities opened at the right time here.

“I feel really blessed. I wouldn’t be telling the truth if I didn’t think that God played a role in this. I really believe doors open for a reason in life, and I’ve really enjoyed my last 13 years in elected office as a legislator and commissioner of agriculture, but serving in this new capacity is political service, and I’m going to do it in an apolitical way,” he said.

Quarles’s late mother taught at KSU for thirty years. She told him he had two choices: work on the family tobacco farm or get an education. He managed to do both.

“Sometimes, we’re not presented equal opportunities when we’re young, but education is a way for all of us to have an equal opportunity to be who we want to be,” he said.

Quarles tells us he’s ready to get to work and knows the job won’t be easy.

“The Kentucky Community Technical College system is about 25 years old. In any organization that’s a quarter century old, sometimes you need to take a step back and pat the dust off and take a re-look at the organization,” he said. “We’re going to be spending a lot of time re-evaluating our efficiencies as well.

But he sees the value, the significance and the importance of what’s ahead.

“At the end of the day, it’s not just about fulfilling dreams for Kentucky students. But secondly, it’s about strengthening Kentucky’s economy as well,” he said.

Quarles will remain commissioner of agriculture through the end of the year, pulling double duty with both positions.

The next agriculture commissioner will be decided in the November election.

