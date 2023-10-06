Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A big blast of colder air is coming

Much cooler this weekend
Much cooler this weekend(Maxuser | WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures are set to drop as we head into the weekend.

Showers moved through the region on Friday and this led us to the next stage of our cooldown. The cooling trend will be more intense by the time we reach the Saturday. So enjoy these 70s today because that cooler air will run the show for a few days.

After the second front clears Kentucky, our temperatures will drop a lot. Highs will only run around 58-63 degrees on Saturday. If we don’t get out of the 50s on Saturday, it will be the first time since May 1st. The potential to start the morning in the 30s is also a concern. It has been since the 25th day of April since we had a morning that started in the 30s.

This cold blast will ease some as we head into the second half of next week. But that will not last!

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Ain
University of Kentucky doctor claims he was harassed and discriminated against over his disability
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
A federal grand jury has indicted a former Boyle County sheriff’s deputy.
Federal grand jury indicts former Kentucky deputy
The annular, or "ring of fire," solar eclipse will be visible on Oct. 14.
You’ll have to wait a long time to see the next annular eclipse after Oct. 14
The Palumbo Drive crash happened shortly after the first crash.
Lexington Police respond to multiple crashes overnight

Latest News

FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
How to protect your plants ahead of potential frost this weekend
WATCH | How to protect your plants ahead of potential frost this weekend
Frost
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Weekend Frost Threat
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast