Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A big blast of colder air is coming

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures are set to drop as we head into the weekend.

Showers moved through the region on Friday and this led us to the next stage of our cooldown. The cooling trend will be more intense by the time we reach the Saturday. So enjoy these 70s today because that cooler air will run the show for a few days.

After the second front clears Kentucky, our temperatures will drop a lot. Highs will only run around 58-63 degrees on Saturday. If we don’t get out of the 50s on Saturday, it will be the first time since May 1st. The potential to start the morning in the 30s is also a concern. It has been since the 25th day of April since we had a morning that started in the 30s.

This cold blast will ease some as we head into the second half of next week. But that will not last!

Take care of each other!

