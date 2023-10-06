Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky Newsmakers 10/8: GOP candidate for governor Daniel Cameron; lt. gov. candidate Robbie Mills

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Republican candidate for governor Daniel Cameron and candidate for lieutenant governor Robbie Mills.

We continue our coverage of Campaign 2023 by interviewing the men at the top of the Republican statewide ticket.

We have also invited the Democrats and await a response.

Heading into the last month of the campaign, this has been a lively election year.

Cameron easily won a crowded twelve-candidate Republican field in the primary and won with about 43% of the vote.

Soon after, he chose Senator Mills to be his running mate.

The two have staked out ‘conservative’ positions... notably on social issues, including abortion and legislation regarding transgender youth.

