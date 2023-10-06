Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Richmond Police get creative with new video aimed at recruiting more officers

Richmond Police Department recruiting more officers.
Richmond Police Department recruiting more officers.(Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - As most police departments are facing shortages of some kind, many are getting creative to attract potential hires.

“I do like to find people who want to be a law enforcement officer, but I really want to find people who want to be an officer at the Richmond Police Department,” said Chief Rodney Richardson.

Just last month, the Georgetown Police Department hosted an open house to show the community what officers do in the day to day, and to maybe encourage some to apply. At the time, the department was around 12 percent under-staffed, looking to fill eight positions out of 68.

Over in Lexington, the much bigger department is looking to fill 116 vacant positions, out of 639.

RPD Chief Rodney Richardson said they’d like to fill five out of 68.

“We get a lot of new applicants and officers based on them spreading the word. We’re just looking for those individuals who really want to do something positive,” said Richardson.

So the department created a recruitment video, it’s already gotten close to eight thousand views on Facebook.

The chief hopes the social media reach could connect with a more diverse group of applicants, like younger people and women.

“The more diverse you are, the better you can connect to your community. And that’s our goal, our ultimate goal. We have to figure out what our department needs and what our community needs. What we’re capable of doing. Then go out and do it.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Ain
University of Kentucky doctor claims he was harassed and discriminated against over his disability
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
An 87-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in a Covington crosswalk,...
87-year-old NKY woman dies after vehicle hits her in crosswalk
Katie and Samantha Eddington discuss the Katie Gives Back Blood Drive with Kentucky Blood Center.
Georgetown family continues to give back 10 years after daughter survived lawnmower accident
Cold weekend
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Major Change

Latest News

File photo of alcohol in the store.
Winchester votes to allow alcohol sales on Sunday
A Scott County man is accused of giving drugs to children.
Scott Co. man accused of giving drugs to children
74-year-old Billy Hume recently made the drive to Lexington from Lawrenceburg to see his new...
2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner tours his new home
WKYT Fact Check ahead of the November 2023 election
Fact✓Check | Poll finds campaign ads don’t focus on voters’ most important issues