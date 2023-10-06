Richmond Police get creative with new video aimed at recruiting more officers

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - As most police departments are facing shortages of some kind, many are getting creative to attract potential hires.

“I do like to find people who want to be a law enforcement officer, but I really want to find people who want to be an officer at the Richmond Police Department,” said Chief Rodney Richardson.

Just last month, the Georgetown Police Department hosted an open house to show the community what officers do in the day to day, and to maybe encourage some to apply. At the time, the department was around 12 percent under-staffed, looking to fill eight positions out of 68.

Over in Lexington, the much bigger department is looking to fill 116 vacant positions, out of 639.

RPD Chief Rodney Richardson said they’d like to fill five out of 68.

“We get a lot of new applicants and officers based on them spreading the word. We’re just looking for those individuals who really want to do something positive,” said Richardson.

So the department created a recruitment video, it’s already gotten close to eight thousand views on Facebook.

The chief hopes the social media reach could connect with a more diverse group of applicants, like younger people and women.

“The more diverse you are, the better you can connect to your community. And that’s our goal, our ultimate goal. We have to figure out what our department needs and what our community needs. What we’re capable of doing. Then go out and do it.”

