Scott Co. man accused of giving drugs to children

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Scott County man is accused of giving drugs to children.

Georgetown police say they were called to Scroggin Park Drive Thursday morning.

The caller said a man had a gun and a backpack full of drugs and appeared to give the drugs to kids.

Police found the man near South Elementary.

They found the backpack near the playground.

The suspect, identified as thomas Burdell, ran off, but police caught him.

Police say they did find suspected meth, heroin and a gun in the backpack.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.