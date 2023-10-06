Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Scott Co. man accused of giving drugs to children

A Scott County man is accused of giving drugs to children.
A Scott County man is accused of giving drugs to children.(WCJB)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Scott County man is accused of giving drugs to children.

Georgetown police say they were called to Scroggin Park Drive Thursday morning.

The caller said a man had a gun and a backpack full of drugs and appeared to give the drugs to kids.

Police found the man near South Elementary.

They found the backpack near the playground.

The suspect, identified as thomas Burdell, ran off, but police caught him.

Police say they did find suspected meth, heroin and a gun in the backpack.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Ain
University of Kentucky doctor claims he was harassed and discriminated against over his disability
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
An 87-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in a Covington crosswalk,...
87-year-old NKY woman dies after vehicle hits her in crosswalk
Katie and Samantha Eddington discuss the Katie Gives Back Blood Drive with Kentucky Blood Center.
Georgetown family continues to give back 10 years after daughter survived lawnmower accident
Cold weekend
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Major Change

Latest News

74-year-old Billy Hume recently made the drive to Lexington from Lawrenceburg to see his new...
2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner tours his new home
WKYT Fact Check ahead of the November 2023 election
Fact✓Check | Poll finds campaign ads don’t focus on voters’ most important issues
A Lexington restaurant is donating all of its proceeds at its Rose Street location to Chasity...
Lexington restaurant donating profits to UK frat house mother
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (10/05/2023)
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (10/05/2023)