Victim has life-threatening injuries after Lexington shooting, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Lexington.

Police say officers were dispatched just before 1 p.m. Friday to the 1400 block of Anniston Drive for a report of a shooting with a victim.

We’re told they found one victim who was taken to the hospital to be treated for what appeared to be life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word yet on any arrests.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing.

Anyone with information or knowledge about this case is asked to call the Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

