Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Cool but calm Saturday ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After some rain to end our week, folks are looking at calm conditions for their Saturday. Temps dropped substantially in the overnight and most folks are starting their Saturday morning off with temps in the 40s. By sunrise we will look at some temps warming, but a conditions will remain chilly throughout the day - with a nice breeze keep things cool. Mostly clear conditions but a few passing clouds will litter the sky.

Overnight lows for our Saturday will dip into the 30s, bringing about a frost threat for the area. While temps might not drop far enough across the region, it is recommended that folks still take precautions as those temps will tumble close to freezing in the overnight.

Rain chances return for your Monday, with the potential for most of central Kentucky to see an isolated shower or two. No widespread rain yet, and temps will continue to only peak in the 60s.

Our next chance of widespread rain comes later in the week, as the area could see another system with frontal boundaries bringing about heavy precipitation and keeping us chilly here in the Commonwealth.

